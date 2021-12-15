© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Three residents of The Villages retirement community are charged with voter fraud

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST
Voter Fraud Florida
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
People sit in an outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the Lake Sumter Landing Market Square in August 2021 in The Villages. Three voters from the Florida retirement community that's a GOP stronghold have been arrested on charges of voting more than once. The arrests come weeks after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pledge to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes, despite there being little evidence of such in the Sunshine State.

They were arrested on charges that they voted more than once.

Three voters from a Florida retirement community that's a GOP stronghold have been arrested on charges of voting more than once.

The three voters — all residents of The Villages area — were arrested over the past two weeks.

They were each charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election after complaints were filed by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections.

The crime is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The arrests come weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pledge to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes, despite there being little evidence of such in the Sunshine State.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
