Politics / Issues

Manatee County will not be allowed to draft its own abortion ban

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published December 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
Ashley Moody
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington in June 2021.

Attorney General Ashley Moody's legal staff write that such a local ordinance would be pre-empted by Florida law.

Manatee County Commissioners will not be allowed to initiate a local ban on abortion.

In September, commissioners sent a letter to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking for legal guidance on whether a local ordinance could be carried out.

Manatee County Attorney William Clague received a response which he shared with commissioners Monday.

In a letter, Moody's legal staff wrote that Manatee County is not authorized to adopt a local ordinance because it would be pre-empted by Florida law.

Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher first brought up the issue in June after Texas passed a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Since then, Republican state representative Webster Barnaby has filed a similar bill ahead of the state's next legislative session, which begins in January.

abortion ban, abortion, manatee county, Ashley Moody
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
