Newly elected St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch wants your input into shaping the city's future

Newly elected St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will hold a series of public meetings in December to seek the public’s input into shaping the city’s future.

According to a release, Welch will hold “community conversations” in which residents will be able to weigh in on five topics:

Education and Youth Opportunities

Equitable Development and Business Opportunities

Neighborhood Health and Safety

Environment, Infrastructure, and Resilience

Housing Opportunities for All

“Listening to our community is my top priority and one of the most important things we can do,” Welch said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for our residents to come together to share strategies and ideas to make our great city a better place to live for all.”

Two of the sessions will be held at the USF St. Petersburg Student Center, 200 6th Ave. S., and one will be virtual:



Fri., Dec. 10: 1-4 p.m.

Sat., December 11: 9 a.m.-noon

Mon., Dec. 13: 6-8 p.m. (virtual)

Up to 300 people will be permitted to attend each session, and those interested in participating are asked to apply online.

Welch, a former Pinellas County commissioner, was elected St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor in November, topping City Councilman Robert Blackmon with more than 60% of the vote.

He succeeds Rick Kriseman, St. Petersburg’s mayor since 2014, and will take office on Jan. 6.

