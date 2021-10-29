A school zone traffic safety bill is filed again in the Florida legislature

Florida lawmakers are again working on policy to make school zones safer for pedestrians. The bipartisan bill would allow cities and counties to put up traffic cameras near schools to reduce speeding.

The traffic cams would target motorists driving ten miles or more over the speed limit in a school safety zone. They would only monitor traffic beginning one hour before school and one hour after school.

The bill’s sponsors say the traffic cameras would also save police officers’ time and resources. Fines issued from the traffic cams would go to both local government and state coffers.

Republican Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez of Miami and Democratic Representative Nicholas Duran of Miami are sponsoring the legislation.

It’s one of many bills lawmakers could take up when they convene next year. The first day of the legislative session is January 11.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.