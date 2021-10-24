© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida surgeon general refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
woman wearing glasses speaks into microphone that she is holding
Steve Cannon/AP
/
FR127919 AP
Rep. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, debates during a session Tuesday March 10, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of the state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.

President Wilton Simpson sent a memo to senators saying it was disappointing to learn of the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky.

Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson sent a memo to senators saying it was disappointing to learn of the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky and asking visitors to be respectful.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo offered to go outside but the senator wanted to meet in her office.

Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, but had not made it public.

Ladapo had asked to meet Polsky in Tallahassee as he seeks confirmation in the Senate after being named to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.

