Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Kathleen Passidomo has been chosen to lead the Florida Senate

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published October 21, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT
Florida Sen. Kathleen Passidomo is shown during a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Florida Sen. Kathleen Passidomo is shown during a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

She'll be the third woman in the state's history to lead the chamber.

Florida Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) has been named Senate President designate. When she takes control of the Senate next year, she'll be the third woman in the state's history to lead the chamber.

"You know, I've practiced law for 40-some years now and when I first started practicing I was the only woman in the room. And my whole thought was I either join them or I get locked out. So I worked with my male colleagues and was able to have a successful career and I anticipate doing the same thing here in the Senate," Passidomo said.

Passidomo told a group of reporters Tuesday she thinks of herself as a lawmaker — not a woman lawmaker. But she said she is glad to serve as a role model for young women and hopes to see more women elected as leaders in the Senate as well as the House.

Passidomo follows in the footsteps of former senators Gwen Margolis (D-Miami) and Toni Jennings (R-Orlando).

In 1990 Margolis became the first woman to serve as President of the Florida Senate. She spent more than 4 decades in public office before retiring from the Senate in 2016. She died on June 9, 2020.

Toni Jennings was elected President 1996. She remained in the role through 2000 and is the only person in modern history elected to serve two consecutive terms as Senate President.

Jennings later became the first woman Lt. Governor before retiring in 2007.

Passidomo said she's already consulted with Jennings about her new role.

"She's as feisty as can be and gave me some really good ideas," Passidomo said.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Politics / Issues2022 Florida LegislatureFlorida SenateKathleen Passidomo
Regan McCarthy
