2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis calls for a special legislative session to fight vaccine mandates

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis, Manny Diaz, Manny Jr.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral on Sept. 14, 2021. DeSantis says he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses.

DeSantis wants to act against businesses that issue coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses.

The Republican governor on Thursday said he will convene a special session of the GOP-controlled statehouse in November to address vaccine requirements.

He said the session will be aimed at “pursuing a number of protections for employees.”

DeSantis outlined policy goals for the special session, including holding businesses liable for adverse reactions to vaccines and removing legal liability protections for employers with vaccine mandates.

Democrats were quick to criticize the governor’s plan as state Sen. Annette Taddeo — who announced this week she's running for governor in 2022 — compared DeSantis' actions to those of a dictator.

