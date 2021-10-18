© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida inmates could get reduced prison time through rehabilitation under this proposed bill

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
Florida State Sen. Keith Perry says he wants to make the goal of prison "punishment and rehabilitation" instead of "incarceration." Image: The Florida Channel
Florida State Sen. Keith Perry says he wants to make the goal of prison "punishment and rehabilitation" instead of "incarceration." Image: The Florida Channel

In a tweet, Sen. Keith Perry says he aims to create a prison environment where "people leave better than when they came in."

Republican State Sen. Keith Perry, whose district includes Ocala, has again filed a bill to let some inmates reduce their time in prison through rehabilitation.

Under his new bill, they would still have to serve at least 75% of their sentence.

Perry teamed up last session with Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat, on a bill for rehabilitation credits in addition to gain-time.

That one mandated just 65% of the sentence. Current law requires at least 85 %.

It drew opposition from law enforcement. The House version went nowhere. The Senate bill died in committee.

On Friday, Hart, who has filed another bill of her own, was just learning about Perry’s new bill.

“It’s strange,” she said, “because I just talked to somebody yesterday that said, ‘Would you accept 75 as opposed to 65?’ But without me even knowing that. And I’ve already put in a call to him to have a meeting with him so that we could try to line the bills up in hopes we will maybe get something.”

Perry wants to change the goal of prison from incarceration to punishment and rehabilitation. Many inmates — but not sex offenders — could earn time off for GEDs, college degrees, vocational certificates and drug treatment. 

In a tweet, Perry says he aims to create a prison environment where “people leave better than when they came in.”

He says it would save millions of dollars and reduce recidivism. 

For her part, Hart has sought since 2018 to reduce the number of non-violent offenders in Florida prisons. Now she says, “Something is better than nothing.”

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Politics / IssuesKeith Perry2022 Florida LegislatureFlorida prisons
Joe Byrnes
