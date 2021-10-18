© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Democrat Annette Taddeo is running for Florida governor in 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT
Annette Taddeo, Charlie Crist
Alan Diaz
/
AP
Annette Taddeo, right, talks to reporters during a news conference as gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist listens in Miami in July 2014. State Sen. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Taddeo announced she'll run for governor, entering a Democratic primary against U.S. Rep. Crist, who chose her as his running mate in an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014.

She will run against Nikki Fried and was the running mate Charlie Crist, who was unsuccessful in his bid for governor in 2014.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, is entering the Democratic primary for governor in Florida.

She made her announcement Monday and now will battle U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for the nomination to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Taddeo was Crist's running mate in his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014.

In a phone interview, her focus was more on DeSantis. She criticized the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his fight with local school boards who approve mask mandates for students.

Taddeo has served in the Senate since 2017 and has also twice run for Congress.

Tags

Politics / Issues2022 Florida Governor's RaceAnnette TaddeoCharlie CristNikki FriedRon DeSantis
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content