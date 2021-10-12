Leon County is facing $3.5 million in fines for enforcing a vaccine mandate

Leon County is facing $3.5 million in fines for forcing employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The fines come after the county refused to rescind its vaccine requirement, even though state health officials warned it violated a recent state law that prohibits governments from requiring anyone to show vaccination proof "to gain access to, entry upon, or service from their operations."

Last week, 14 employees who refused to comply with the county's vaccine requirement lost their jobs as a result.

The Florida Department of Health sent a letter to the county last week requesting a list of every person who had provided proof of vaccination or had lost their job as a result of the policy.

The department subsequently found 714 violations, carrying a penalty of $5,000 each. The total amount the county is facing is $3,570,000.

On July 28, the county issued a vaccine mandate, requiring all employees to get the shot by Oct. 1. The only exceptions were for those who had medical or religious exemptions.

County Administrator Vince Long has expressed confidence the policy isn't in violation of state law. In an interview last month, Long said if the state attempts to force the county to pay fines, it would "afford the county due process at that time."

Those sentiments were echoed in a statement from the county on Tuesday, following the notice of fines.

"There is a genuine disagreement about the applicability of the statute and rule, and the County will enforce its rights using any remedies available at law, if necessary," the county's statement reads.

The notice gives the county 30 days after a final order is issued to pay the fines.

A state health department statement sent Tuesday also highlights the fact that Gainesville city officials rescinded their vaccine mandate after the department warned them they were violating the law and could face fines.

The statement also quoted Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying: "It is unacceptable that Leon County violated Florida law, infringed on current and former employees' medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions."

