© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Florida felon voting activist Desmond Meade gets his civil rights back

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT
desmondmeade_twitter_100921.JPG
Desmond Meade
/
Twitter
Desmond Meade announced in a Twitter video that he can now run for office, serve on a jury and even take the bar exam to become a lawyer.

Meade led the successful 2018 effort to enact Amendment 4 in 2018.

The Florida activist who led a movement to allow most former felons to vote now has had more civil rights restored under a new state process.

Desmond Meade is the head of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition who had spent time in prison on convictions including drug possession and illegally possessing a firearm.

He announced in a Twitter video Saturday that he can now run for office, serve on a jury and even take the bar exam to become a lawyer.

Meade led the successful 2018 effort to enact Amendment 4, a voter-approved constitutional amendment restoring felon voting rights after their sentences are complete.

The Republican-led Legislature later required all financial obligations such as fines to also be completed.

Critics said this primarily disenfranchises minorities and poor people.

Tags

Politics / IssuesDesmond Meadefelon voting rightsAmendment 4
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content