Politics / Issues

Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 4, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT
Casey DeSantis at the podium
Courtesy
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Casey DeSantis, speaking alongside her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Florida's first lady is "a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a statement on Monday morning.

The statement did not give a prognosis, but the governor said his wife is "a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," the statement read. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state."

Casey DeSantis has been involved in various initiatives, including Resiliency Florida, a partnership with professional sports organizations to raise awareness for mental health.

She also spearheaded an effort with the Florida Department of Education to make $2 million available to rural counties to increase access to telehealth, providing mental health services for schoolchildren.

Casey DeSantis, 41, was a TV host at The Golf Channel and a reporter and anchor for a Jacksonville television station in the early 2000s. She met Ron DeSantis, then a naval officer at Naval Station Mayport, on a golf course, and they married in 2010.

The couple have three young children ranging in age from 18 months to four years old.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Tags

Politics / IssuesCasey DeSantisRon DeSantisbreast cancer
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
