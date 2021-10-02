Rallies for abortion rights take place across Tampa Bay region

Pro-choice advocates are marching and rallying today across the nation, state and greater Tampa Bay region.

Events are being held in conjunction with the national Women’s March Day at 11 a.m. in Manatee County, 1 p.m. in Tampa and 4 p.m. in St. Petersburg.

Jenny Cabezas brought her 11 year old daughter to the Tampa rally because she wants to ensure her future includes safe access to all forms of reproductive health care.

Organizers say the events are in response to new abortion restrictions in Texas, which ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically about six weeks into pregnancy.

Pro-choice advocates argue that the ban threatens the protections under Roe vs. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortions.

A bill modeled after the Texas law was recently filed in Florida ahead of the next legislative session which begins in January.

Legislation that would have prohibited an abortion if a doctor could detect a fetal heartbeat failed during Florida's 2019 legislative session.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, signed a bill into law in 2020 which requires a minor to receive parental consent to terminate a pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the Manatee County Commission voted 4 -3 in favor of requesting legal advice from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on whether the county can adopt a local abortion ban.

