Politics / Issues

Rallies for abortion rights take place across Tampa Bay region

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini,
Julio Ochoa
Published October 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT
A group of more than a dozen people stand under some trees in a park in downtown Tampa, holding signs in protest of Texas' abortion law.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
People gather in downtown Tampa ahead of a rally in support of abortion rights

Events are being held in conjunction with the national Women’s March Day at 11 a.m. in Manatee County, 1 p.m. in Tampa and 4 p.m. in St. Petersburg.

Pro-choice advocates are marching and rallying today across the nation, state and greater Tampa Bay region.

Jenny Cabezas brought her 11 year old daughter to the Tampa rally because she wants to ensure her future includes safe access to all forms of reproductive health care.

Organizers say the events are in response to new abortion restrictions in Texas, which ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically about six weeks into pregnancy.

Pro-choice advocates argue that the ban threatens the protections under Roe vs. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortions.

A bill modeled after the Texas law was recently filed in Florida ahead of the next legislative session which begins in January.

Legislation that would have prohibited an abortion if a doctor could detect a fetal heartbeat failed during Florida's 2019 legislative session.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, signed a bill into law in 2020 which requires a minor to receive parental consent to terminate a pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the Manatee County Commission voted 4 -3 in favor of requesting legal advice from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on whether the county can adopt a local abortion ban.

Politics / Issuesabortion banabortion billWomen's Marchabortion protestabortion restrictionsBans Off Our Bodies
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
