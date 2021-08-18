© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fried Urges DeSantis To Reconsider Ban On Mask Mandates In Schools

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published August 18, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging Governor Ron DeSantis to reconsider his executive order banning mask mandates in schools.
She cites the state's rise in coronavirus cases.

As reported by NPR, the Broward Teachers Union says three local educators have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Fried points to this, the state's rise in coronavirus cases, and more as to why school districts should be allowed to enact mask mandates.

"It is the height of hypocrisy for so-called conservatives Ron DeSantis and Richard Corcoran to tell local school districts that they will be punished for making decisions that they think are in the best interest of their communities," Fried said during a press conference held in advance of the State Board of Education's emergency meeting.

The meeting concerns Broward and Alachua County school districts' non-compliance with the governor's executive order. Under the order, officials can withhold state funds from school boards for mandating masks.

"These unconstitutional threats from DeSantis and Corcoran aren't about individual rights or freedom. They're about pandering to the most extreme voices in order to score political points at the expense of your kids, your family," Fried said.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona wrote a pair of open letters indicating that if superintendents and school board members had their salaries withheld due to mandating masks in schools, COVID-19 relief funds could be used to pay those people.

"That letter that came down from the Department of Education last week was the assurances that the White House was going to get the backs of any local officials, elected school board members that took the right step and that was making a mandate on masks in their communities," Fried said.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Politics / Issues
Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.
