News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Top Donor Invests In COVID Drug The Governor Promotes

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions related to school openings and the wearing of masks in Surfside on Aug. 10, 2021.

Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for efforts to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports.

Meanwhile, he's touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars.

DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as well as options to buy its stock.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis.

Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments. Experts say Regeneron is an effective treatment.

