These Tampa Bay Projects Will Benefit From $80 Million In Infrastructure Funds

The bipartisan infrastructure deal approved by the U.S. Senate includes more than $80 million for projects in the Tampa Bay area.

Our colleagues at WLRN in Miami sifted through the massive bill. While both of Florida's senators voted against it, the measure would send millions in federal dollars to all kinds of transportation projects in the Sunshine State.

Here is a breakdown of some of the proposals in the Tampa Bay region that would receive funding:

Dunedin Causeway Bridge Project (Dunedin) $8,000,000

Reconstruction of State Road 33/Interstate 4 Interchange (Lakeland) $20,000,000

Ridge Road Extension Phase 2B (Pasco County) $15,000,000

Cass Street Bridge Rehabilitation (Tampa) $5,116,000

Gulf to Bay (SR60) Duke Energy Trail Overpass (Clearwater) $6,000,000

HART Bus Shelter Revitalization and Expansion (Tampa) $6,990,100

Hinson Avenue Widening Project (Haines City) $1,375,000

InVision Tampa Streetcar (Tampa) $7,700,000

Solar-Powered Zero-Emission Bus and Facility Charging Infrastructure (St. Petersburg) $6,000,000

Treasure Island Causeway Bridge Project (Treasure Island) $4,480,000

According to a White House fact sheet, Florida will also receive $2.6 billion to improve public transportation, $198 million for electric vehicle charging stations, at least $100 million for broadband expansion, and $1.6 billion to improve water infrastructure. Florida's airports and seaports will get a funding boost, as well.