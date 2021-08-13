© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

These Tampa Bay Projects Will Benefit From $80 Million In Infrastructure Funds

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published August 13, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
A view of cars driving on the Dunedin Causeway.
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
The bipartisan infrastructure deal includes $8 million to upgrade the Dunedin Causeway.

The infrastructure deal passed by the U.S. Senate includes funding for transit, bridges and road extensions across the greater Tampa Bay region.

The bipartisan infrastructure deal approved by the U.S. Senate includes more than $80 million for projects in the Tampa Bay area.

Our colleagues at WLRN in Miami sifted through the massive bill. While both of Florida's senators voted against it, the measure would send millions in federal dollars to all kinds of transportation projects in the Sunshine State.

Here is a breakdown of some of the proposals in the Tampa Bay region that would receive funding:

  • Dunedin Causeway Bridge Project (Dunedin) $8,000,000
  • Reconstruction of State Road 33/Interstate 4 Interchange (Lakeland) $20,000,000
  • Ridge Road Extension Phase 2B (Pasco County) $15,000,000
  • Cass Street Bridge Rehabilitation (Tampa) $5,116,000
  • Gulf to Bay (SR60) Duke Energy Trail Overpass (Clearwater) $6,000,000
  • HART Bus Shelter Revitalization and Expansion (Tampa) $6,990,100
  • Hinson Avenue Widening Project (Haines City) $1,375,000
  • InVision Tampa Streetcar (Tampa) $7,700,000
  • Solar-Powered Zero-Emission Bus and Facility Charging Infrastructure (St. Petersburg) $6,000,000
  • Treasure Island Causeway Bridge Project (Treasure Island) $4,480,000

According to a White House fact sheet, Florida will also receive $2.6 billion to improve public transportation, $198 million for electric vehicle charging stations, at least $100 million for broadband expansion, and $1.6 billion to improve water infrastructure. Florida's airports and seaports will get a funding boost, as well.

