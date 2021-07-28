Tropicana Field 'Showrooms' To Close As St. Petersburg Mayoral Vote Nears

St. Petersburg has opened eight "showrooms" where residents can learn about the two finalists picked by Mayor Rick Kriseman to redevelop the land where Tropicana Field sites. The showrooms, open through Sunday, are located at:

North Library: 861 70th Ave. N.

Mirror Lake Library: 280 5th St. N.

J.W. Cate Rec Center: 5801 22nd Ave. N.

Enoch Davis Rec Center: 1111 18th Ave. S.

Thomas Jet Jackson Rec Center: 1000 28th St. S.

South Community Library: 2300 Roy Hanna Dr. S.

Gladden Park Rec Center: 3901 30th Ave. N.

Campbell Park Rec Center: 601 14th St. S.

The Tampa Bay Rays haven’t decided where they will play when their lease on the Trop ends in 2027.

The St. Petersburg City Council has repeatedly asked Kriseman to get an answer from the team before moving ahead with redevelopment.

Voters will pick Kriseman’s successor in an August 24 primary, and potentially a November run-off.

Kriseman has endorsed former Pinellas County commissioner Ken Welch, who told the Tampa Bay Times in June that the next mayor should make the decision.

Two other candidates - council member Darden Rice and former state representative Wengay Newton - also support a delay.