© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Nikki Fried Suspends 22 Concealed Carry Permits After Capitol Breach

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, center, said at the Pasco County Tax Collector's Office in Dade City that review times for applications for concealed-weapons licenses have been reduced.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
/

She said more suspensions could come as prosecutions continue.

Florida’s only Democrat elected statewide has suspended concealed carry weapons permits for 22 people involved in the U.S. Capitol breach.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose office oversees the permits, said Tuesday the suspensions were effective immediately for anyone participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection who is charged with a felony or certain other offenses.

Fried said more suspensions could come in the future as prosecutions from the Capitol breach continue.

Fried is seeking the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, along with former governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and others.

The winner would face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election.

Tags

Politics / IssuesNikki Friedconcealed carryconcealed weapons permitscapitol riot
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content