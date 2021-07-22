© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Tests Positive For COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 22, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT
Ashley Moody
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington in June 2021. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Moody tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Moody said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier in the year.

Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, tweeted Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moody tweeted, “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health."

Republican Moody, 46, said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the news of Moody’s diagnosis comes just four days after she flew on the state plane with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DeSantis’ office did not respond to a text message and email seeking comment late Wednesday on whether the Republican governor, who received a vaccine earlier this year, would get tested for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Sarasota Congressman Vern Buchanan also contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

