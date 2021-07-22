Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Tests Positive For COVID-19

Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, tweeted Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moody tweeted, “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health."

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

Republican Moody, 46, said she had been vaccinated for the virus earlier this year.

According to the Miami Herald, the news of Moody’s diagnosis comes just four days after she flew on the state plane with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DeSantis’ office did not respond to a text message and email seeking comment late Wednesday on whether the Republican governor, who received a vaccine earlier this year, would get tested for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Sarasota Congressman Vern Buchanan also contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

