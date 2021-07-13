Demonstrators in Tampa, Miami Block Roads To Support Cuban Protests

Demonstrators backing rare street protests by thousands in communist Cuba have blocked stretches of major highways in Tampa and Miami.

A group of more than 100 protestors gathered Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway at Columbus Drive, at one point blocking the northbound lanes of the highway, according to Bay News 9.

It’s the third straight day of protests in Tampa. Crowds gathered at Hillsborough and Armenia avenues on Monday and nearby on Sunday night.

A large protest group also gathered at a busy Miami intersection Tuesday in support of Cubans who began protesting the island's poor economic conditions last weekend.

Some 30 years have passed since similar protests on the island. South Florida has the largest U.S. population of Cuban Americans.

TV news footage showed demonstrators blocking a major Miami expressway in both directions Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has been monitoring any attempt at what it called “unsafe and illegal” boat crossings toward Cuba by those sympathetic to the island protesters.

