Tallahassee Protesters Demand DeSantis Act To Free People Charged In U.S. Capitol Riot

Around a hundred people rallied at the Florida Capitol on Saturday. They wanted Governor DeSantis to help free those being held in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Speakers included Luis Miguel, a Republican who's running to defeat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio next year.

"And so we call upon DeSantis to demand our men be set free," he insisted as the crowd cheered.

But many of those more than 500 suspected rioters, such as Angel Harrelson's retired Army husband, are being held in a federal lockup in Washington DC, beyond the authority of any governor.

"And every night before bed, they actually sing the National Anthem," she told the audience.

The adult children of Lakeland's Ben Pollack are also still in custody.

"No one's telling their story. They were there for freedom!" he shouted in obvious distress over their situation.

And Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio claimed well-meaning protesters had been lured into a "deep state false flag," ensuring their arrest.

"The number-one problem we have in this country right now is political persecution," he asserted.

The Tallahassee demonstration came just a few days after the six-month anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

