Politics / Issues

California Bans State Travel To Florida, Other States Over LGBTQ Discrimination

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
Rob Bonta at the podium
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
/
AP Pool/The Sacramento Bee
California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif., on April 23, 2021. California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday, June 28, 2021. Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is restricted.

A 2016 law bans non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate.

California has added five more states — including Florida — to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

