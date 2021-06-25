© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Trump To Hold Rally In Sarasota During Fourth Of July Weekend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published June 25, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
Trump
Chris Seward
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Greenville, N.C.

Donald Trump will appear at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold one of his first post-presidential rallies in Sarasota over the holiday weekend.

According to Trump’s website, he will speak at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3 at 8 p.m.

It's his first major rally in Florida since he lost in November to Joe Biden. Trump won the state by just over 3%.

The outdoor rally, which will start at 2 p.m., will also be a fundraising opportunity for the state Republican Party.

Anyone interested in attending can register for up to two tickets per mobile number.

Trump, who may run for president again in 2024, is scheduled to speak Saturday in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

Tags

Politics / IssuesPresident Donald Trump
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content