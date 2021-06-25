Trump To Hold Rally In Sarasota During Fourth Of July Weekend

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold one of his first post-presidential rallies in Sarasota over the holiday weekend.

According to Trump’s website, he will speak at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3 at 8 p.m.

It's his first major rally in Florida since he lost in November to Joe Biden. Trump won the state by just over 3%.

The outdoor rally, which will start at 2 p.m., will also be a fundraising opportunity for the state Republican Party.

Anyone interested in attending can register for up to two tickets per mobile number.

Trump, who may run for president again in 2024, is scheduled to speak Saturday in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

