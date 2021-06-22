Brooksville City Manager Fired Over Water Tower Sale

The Brooksville City Council voted to fire its city manager after a clerical error resulted in the sale of the city's water tower.

Council members on Monday voted 3-2 to terminate Mark Kutney's contract.

The action stems from the sale of a municipal building in April to business man Bobby Read, who planned to convert it into a gym. The mistake was discovered a week later and Read signed the water tower back to the city.

Speaking during the regularly scheduled council meeting, Kutney said the error occurred after members of his staff provided an inaccurate legal description of the sale.

Kutney told council members he takes full responsibility for the mistake.

"This does not mean I'm blaming my staff members, as I am merely indicating how the original error occurred. I am accountable and take responsibility for the situation," Kutney said.

The council first approved a motion by a 3-2 vote to ask Kutney to resign.

Kutney declined, saying he would not "run out on his staff."

It then approved a second motion, brought by council member David Bailey, to fire Kutney.

That measure also passed on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Pat Brayton and Vice Mayor Robert Battista voting no on both motions.

Kutney did not return to his seat following the vote and a short recess.

He had served as city manager since November 2017.