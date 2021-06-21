Skyway, Ringling Bridges To Light Up For LGBTQ Pride Month

Renewed efforts to light up two Tampa Bay area bridges in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month have worked.

Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kris Carson confirmed that starting Tuesday, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit in colors resembling a rainbow - a symbol of LGBTQ pride. It will run for seven consecutive nights.

The DOT also signed off off on a similar request from the city of Sarasota to illuminate the John Ringling Causeway Bridge.

Earlier this month, the department found itself in the middle of a contrioversy when it denied a request to light up a state-run bridge in Jacksonville in rainbow colors.

The DOT reconsidered that and many other requests, saying they now just need local governments to show 'broad public support" for lighting requests.

"This will be the policy for every request from every group going forward," Carson said in an email.

She said the agency received letters supporting Pride from the three counties connecting the Skyway: Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee.

The city of Sarasota made the request to illuminate the Ringling Causeway.