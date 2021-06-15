© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Gets Another Legal Challenge To New Election Rules

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT
Vote sign
Mary Shedden
/
WUSF Public Media

The federal lawsuit challenges Florida's new election laws.

More groups are challenging Florida’s new elections laws.

The Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters.

The suit asserts that the new law foments distrust against civic organizations that work to register voters.

At the core of the complaint is state-mandated language that third-party voter registration groups must warn groups that they might not submit a voter’s application documents in a timely fashion.

