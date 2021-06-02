Kriseman Says He Will Not Run For Congress

Rick Kriseman said he will not run for a seat on the U.S. House of Representatives when his second term as St. Petersburg mayor ends in January.

Kriseman made the announcement Tuesday in a social media post.

"There’s no better job than being the mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida," Kriseman wrote. "It has been the honor of my life. Mindful of the important work that remains, the amount of time left in my term and the time commitments and requirements (lots of fundraising!) of being a strong congressional candidate, I have decided not to be a candidate for the open U.S. House seat in Pinellas County.

"I am truly appreciative of the encouragement I’ve received to run, and given the appeal of such an opportunity, I strongly considered it."

Krisman said he does "not yet know what the future holds" when his term expires.

Kriseman had been rumored to be a candidate to replace Democrat Charlie Crist for the open House seat in the 13th Congressional District, which serves Pinellas County.

Crist will not seek re-election this year, and instead is running for governor in 2022.

Kriseman is leaving office after eight years due to term limits, and a new mayor will be elected in August.