Here Are Some Key Tampa Bay Items DeSantis Vetoed In His Budget
Several items in the budget did not make it past Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, including $1.5 million in funding for the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed the state's $101.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
According to a release from the governor's office, the budget includes $169 million in tax relief.
He also vetoed more than $1.5 billion in total spending, along with $1.35 billion of federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Several items that were earmarked for funding across the greater Tampa Bay region, however, did not make it past the governor's desk.
They include $1.5 million that would have gone to the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, along with $1 million for an instructional and performing arts center at Pasco-Hernando Community College.
Here is a list of local items that were vetoed in the budget:
- Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority - $1,500,000
- AMI Kids Career and Job Placement Program (Tampa) - $1,000,000
- Pasco-Hernando State College - Instructional and Performing Arts Center - $1,000,000
- Feeding Tampa Bay - FRESHforce Program - $400,000
- Summer Bridge Program in Hillsborough County Public Schools - $500,000
- Great Explorations Children's Museum Guest Experience Improvement - Pinellas - $242,260
- The Florida Orchestra: Music Education for All - $600,000
- St. Petersburg College - Midtown Campus Digital Inclusion and Enhancements - $674,484
- State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota - Nursing Center of Excellence - $250,000
- John Hopkins All Children 's Hospital Academic Orthodontic Care for Complex Pediatric Patients in the Tampa Bay Area - $550,000
- St. Pete Urban Youth Farm - $370,000
- Sarasota County Dona Bay Watershed Restoration Project Phase 3 Aquifer Recharge - $500,000
- Venice - New Water Booster Station and System Improvements Including Emergency Interconnect - $750,000
- Gulfport Linear Breakwater Park Project - $735,000
- Longboat Key Assessment of Sea Level Rise and Recurring Storm Flooding - $61,913
- Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay – Zootampa - $200,000
- Crosswalks to Classrooms - Tampa - $350,000
- Lois Avenue Complete Streets Project - Tampa - $350,000
- AmSkills Workforce Training Innovation Center - Pasco - $100,000
- City of Brooksville Emergency Operations Center/Council Chambers Upgrade - $50,000
- City of Venice Emergency Operations Equipment and Critical Response Unit - $286,676
- City of Brooksville Emergency Operations Center/Council Chambers Upgrade - $57,000
- Hardee County Cracker Trail Museum & Pioneer Village Expansion - $150,000
DeSantis signed the budget one day after receiving the record spending plan from the Florida Legislature.
The budget provides $100 million to clean up the former Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County, along with bonus money for first responders and $50 million to raise teacher salaries.