Here Are Some Key Tampa Bay Items DeSantis Vetoed In His Budget

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed the state's $101.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.

According to a release from the governor's office, the budget includes $169 million in tax relief.

He also vetoed more than $1.5 billion in total spending, along with $1.35 billion of federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Several items that were earmarked for funding across the greater Tampa Bay region, however, did not make it past the governor's desk.

They include $1.5 million that would have gone to the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, along with $1 million for an instructional and performing arts center at Pasco-Hernando Community College.

Here is a list of local items that were vetoed in the budget:

Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority - $1,500,000

AMI Kids Career and Job Placement Program (Tampa) - $1,000,000

Pasco-Hernando State College - Instructional and Performing Arts Center - $1,000,000

Feeding Tampa Bay - FRESHforce Program - $400,000

Summer Bridge Program in Hillsborough County Public Schools - $500,000

Great Explorations Children's Museum Guest Experience Improvement - Pinellas - $242,260

The Florida Orchestra: Music Education for All - $600,000

St. Petersburg College - Midtown Campus Digital Inclusion and Enhancements - $674,484

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota - Nursing Center of Excellence - $250,000

John Hopkins All Children 's Hospital Academic Orthodontic Care for Complex Pediatric Patients in the Tampa Bay Area - $550,000

St. Pete Urban Youth Farm - $370,000

Sarasota County Dona Bay Watershed Restoration Project Phase 3 Aquifer Recharge - $500,000

Venice - New Water Booster Station and System Improvements Including Emergency Interconnect - $750,000

Gulfport Linear Breakwater Park Project - $735,000

Longboat Key Assessment of Sea Level Rise and Recurring Storm Flooding - $61,913

Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay – Zootampa - $200,000

Crosswalks to Classrooms - Tampa - $350,000

Lois Avenue Complete Streets Project - Tampa - $350,000

AmSkills Workforce Training Innovation Center - Pasco - $100,000

City of Brooksville Emergency Operations Center/Council Chambers Upgrade - $50,000

City of Venice Emergency Operations Equipment and Critical Response Unit - $286,676

Hardee County Cracker Trail Museum & Pioneer Village Expansion - $150,000

DeSantis signed the budget one day after receiving the record spending plan from the Florida Legislature.

The budget provides $100 million to clean up the former Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County, along with bonus money for first responders and $50 million to raise teacher salaries.