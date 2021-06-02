© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Ballot Initiatives Aimed At Making It Easier For Floridians To Vote

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 2, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
Voting sign in front of precinct
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Political committees have filed three proposed constitutional amendments aimed at expanding voting in Florida.

To get on the 2022 ballot, the committees would need to submit 891,589 valid petition signatures for each initiative and receive approval of the proposed ballot wording from the Florida Supreme Court.

Political committees have filed three proposed constitutional amendments aimed at expanding voting in Florida, including a measure that would register people to vote when they get driver’s licenses and a measure that would allow people to register and vote at the same time.

The amendments were posted on the state Division of Elections website Friday.

One, by the committee Our Votes Matter, would automatically register eligible people to vote when they get driver’s licenses, unless they opt out of registration.

Another proposal, by the committee Florida Votes Matter, would allow eligible voters to “both register and vote at the same time at early voting sites during early voting and at polling places on Election Day.”

The third proposal, by the committee Fair Vote Florida, says the restoration of voting eligibility could “not be denied because of any debt, including legal financial obligations.”

That proposal comes after a legal battle about a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at restoring voting rights of felons who have served their sentences. Lawmakers required the felons to pay “legal financial obligations” before their rights could be restored.

The political committees are chaired by former state Rep. Sean Shaw, D-Tampa.

To get on the 2022 ballot, the committees would need to submit 891,589 valid petition signatures for each initiative and receive approval of the proposed ballot wording from the Florida Supreme Court.

Lawmakers in April approved a bill (SB 1890) that is designed to make the process harder by placing a $3,000 cap on contributions to committees trying to put initiatives on the ballot.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has filed a federal-court challenge to the bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.

Tags

Politics / Issues2022 Electionsvotingvoting rightsright to voteConstitutional AmendmentsDivision of ElectionsAmerican Civil Liberties Union of Florida
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content