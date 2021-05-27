© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Val Demings' Possible Challenge To Sen. Marco Rubio Opens Her Seat For Ayala, Others

WMFE | By Abe Aboraya
Published May 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT
Jerry and Val Demings
WMFE

She's expected to announce soon that she'll seek Marco Rubio's Senate seat.

Orlando Representative Val Demings’s expected challenge to Marco Rubio for a spot in the U.S. Senate is creating a crowded primary for her replacement.

Demings, the former Orlando police chief, rose to national prominence as one of the prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. She was also a contender to be President Joe Biden’s running mate.

She’s expected to formally announce a bid to challenge Marco Rubio soon. That will open up Florida’s 10th Congressional District, a district that includes the theme parks and has voted for a Democrat for president in every election since 2008.

And now new challengers are entering the race for her spot in Congress in Central Florida. Former state attorney Aramis Ayala announced her bid for Deming’s old seat in a YouTube video.

“I began my career as a prosecutor, a public defender and became the first black woman ever to become state attorney in Florida,” Ayala said in the announcement. “Now, I’m running for Congress.”


According to the Orlando Sentinel and other news outlets, Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy is also running for Demings’ old seat. And so is Orlando civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Politics / IssuesU.S. Rep. Val DemingsAramis AyalaU.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
