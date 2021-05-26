© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Scott Hopes Installed As Permanent Manatee County Administrator

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 26, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Scott Hopes, center, has been installed as the permanent Manatee County administrator.

Hopes has been serving on an interim basis since April 1.

Manatee County commissioners confirmed Scott Hopes as the official county administrator.

By a 5-2 vote, commissioners on Tuesday installed Hopes, who had been serving on an interim basis since April 1.

In a news release, commissioners praised Hopes for what they called his "decisive action" in handling the release of contaminated water from the former Piney Point phosphate plant into Tampa Bay.

Hopes replaces Cheri Coryea, who agreed to a separation agreement in February after newly-elected commissioners called for her ouster.

Hopes is also a member of the Manatee County School Board. He will step down from that position by June 2, according to the release.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
