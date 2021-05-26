© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis Signs Bill To Protect Against Pandemic-Related Scams

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT
Fraud is rampant in Florida
The law stems from people using authentic-looking websites to run scams that purportedly offer access to COVID-19 vaccines or personal protective equipment.

Florida residents and visitors are expected to have increased protections against fraud and scams during the coronavirus pandemic under a new bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The law prohibits someone from trying to profit by lying about the authenticity, effectiveness or availability of personal protective equipment. It also prohibits someone from making money by offering access to a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other pandemic disease.

The measure also allows Florida’s attorney general to shut down websites or other media platforms disseminating false information about the vaccine or fraudulently selling PPE.

The Florida House and Senate passed the legislation unanimously during the regular session this past spring.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Politics / IssuesCoronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Ron DeSantis2021 Florida Legislaturescams
