DeSantis Signs Bill To Protect Against Pandemic-Related Scams

Florida residents and visitors are expected to have increased protections against fraud and scams during the coronavirus pandemic under a new bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The law prohibits someone from trying to profit by lying about the authenticity, effectiveness or availability of personal protective equipment. It also prohibits someone from making money by offering access to a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other pandemic disease.

The measure also allows Florida’s attorney general to shut down websites or other media platforms disseminating false information about the vaccine or fraudulently selling PPE.

The Florida House and Senate passed the legislation unanimously during the regular session this past spring.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida