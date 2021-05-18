© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

'Don't Mess With Bingo:' Florida Lawmakers Table Gambling Proposal

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published May 18, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak One Nursing Home
John Bazemore/AP
/
AP
A resident at the Southern Pines nursing home takes part in the daily bingo game in Warner Robins, Ga., on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

It would have allowed pari-mutuel facilities to offer bingo games.

A proposal that would have allowed pari-mutuel facilities to offer bingo games stalled Monday in a Senate committee.

The proposal (SB 10A) came during a special legislative session that started Monday to consider a gambling deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The session also includes other gambling issues, including changes at pari-mutuel facilities.

Under current law, charitable and veterans’ organizations and such things as homeowners’ associations can conduct bingo games. The Senate Appropriations Committee took up the proposal Monday but tabled it.

The House had not proposed such a bill.

“As everybody up here knows, I represent Northwest Florida, and we don’t care how much roulette you play or blackjack or whatever else you do, but don’t mess with bingo,” Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City, said.

Bill sponsor Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, said lawmakers could deal with the issue in September, when they will come back to Tallahassee to start committee meetings in advance of the 2022 legislative session.

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida LegislatureBingopari-mutuelsgamblingflorida gambling
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content