Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty To 6 Charges

Embattled former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has entered guilty pleas to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg appeared in the federal court in Orlando this morning.

Greenberg was handcuffed and wore a dark jail jumpsuit. When asked whether he was pleading guilty because he was guilty he stated: “I am.” Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is not mentioned in the plea agreement, nor was he mentioned during the hearing.

The agreement implies Greenberg will serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

Under the plea agreement Greenberg admits he paid an underage girl to have sex with him and other unidentified men.

It also says Greenberg will “cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons,” although the agreement does not name Gaetz.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the plea agreement was filed.

Greenberg also entered guilty pleas to production of a false identification document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

