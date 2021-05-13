© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

'Alcohol-To-Go' Now Permanent In Florida After DeSantis Signs Bill

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
Liquor bottles on a counter
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "alcohol-to-go" bill into law on May 13, 2021.

Restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol to go to help boost sales hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida restaurants will be able to sell cocktails along with delivery and take-out food orders.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday at an Ormond Beach restaurant making alcohol to go permanent.

DeSantis lifted restrictions on alcohol to go early in the coronavirus pandemic as a way to help restaurants when they were temporarily ordered to not seat customers.

But alcohol to go continues and the idea proved popular with customers.

DeSantis said the boost to restaurants worked well and he and lawmakers liked the idea of making it permanent.

After lawmakers gave final approval to the measure on Wednesday, Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, issued a statement that said alcohol to go “continues to be an important source of revenue for restaurants that are struggling to survive.”

Drinks will need to be placed in secured containers and placed in locked compartments, vehicle trunks or in areas behind the last upright seats in vehicles.

The law requires cutting off the sale of to-go drinks — mixed or in bottles — when restaurants’ scheduled food service ends for the day or at midnight, whichever occurs first.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Tags

Politics / Issuesalcoholalcohol salesGov. Ron DeSantisCoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content