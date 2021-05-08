Gaetz and Greene bask in the love of Trump supporters at Villages rally

Avid Trump supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz found a raucous, warm welcome in The Villages retirement community for the kickoff of their America First tour.

They spoke Friday night as Trump allies against the Washington establishment basking in the love of Trump supporters.

It was like a mini-Trump rally in a hotel ballroom — the MAGA hats, the rock-n-roll music, the U-S-A chants, and the taunting of the media.

Congresswoman Greene spoke first.

“All right, I just want to check something,” Greene said. “I just want to make sure I’m in the right place. Tell me. Who is your president?”

The crowd shouts, “Donald Trump!”

“That’s my president, too, OK,” she added.

Then Congressman Gaetz, who is under federal investigation over allegedly violating sex trafficking laws.

“I’m a marked man in Congress,” he said. “I’m a canceled man in some corners of the internet. I might be a wanted man by the Deep State. But I am a Florida man and it’s good to be home.”

Then they got together on the stage and attacked the Democrats and Republicans less loyal to Trump. Further details on the rest of the tour were not disclosed.