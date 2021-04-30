© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Effort To Protect Consumer Data Privacy Stalls In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
It was a rare defeat for Gov. Ron DeSantis who led a campaign against Big Tech companies.

An effort that would have allowed Floridians to regain ownership of the personal information companies collect has stalled.

Florida lawmakers handed a governor a big victory when they sent him a bill that would put sweeping restrictions on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

But the House and Senate could not reach agreement on the consumer data privacy bill, and time ran out.

Business interests lobbied heavily to kill the effort. All along, the effort appeared troubled when the Senate's top Republican signaled that the effort might best belong on the federal level.

