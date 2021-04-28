© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency For Another 60 Days

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Health News Florida
Published April 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT
Man speaks at table
Florida Channel / WTVT-TV
/
The governor's order allows the state to activate its emergency operations center and ask for federal assistance. The state of emergency was scheduled to expire Tuesday night.

Tuesday's order signed by the governor says the state should prepare to resume "non-emergency operations" after it expires in two months.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday again extended Florida’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency for another 60 days.

“The impact of COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents,” the executive order states.

Read the governor's order extending the state of emergency.

The order, originally enacted in March 2020, allows the state to activate its emergency operations center and ask for federal assistance. The state of emergency was scheduled to expire Tuesday night.

Tuesday's order says the state should prepare to resume "non-emergency operations" after it expires.

"As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations."

Information from news partner The South Florida Sun Sentinel was used in this report.

