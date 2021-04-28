DeSantis Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency For Another 60 Days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday again extended Florida’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency for another 60 days.

“The impact of COVID-19 poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents,” the executive order states.

Read the governor's order extending the state of emergency.

The order, originally enacted in March 2020, allows the state to activate its emergency operations center and ask for federal assistance. The state of emergency was scheduled to expire Tuesday night.

Tuesday's order says the state should prepare to resume "non-emergency operations" after it expires.

"As Florida continues to realize a manageable trend in COVID-19 cases, over 8.5 million vaccinated individuals, a 4.7 % unemployment rate well under the national average, and state revenues improving significantly from worst-case projections during the pandemic, gaining $4.1 billion additional projected revenue over three fiscal years from the August 2020 estimate, the state should prepare to resume non-emergency operations."