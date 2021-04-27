© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Police Use-Of-Force Policies, Training And Tracking Sail Through Florida House

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT
Florida state Rep. Fentrice Driskell sees hope with the passage of House Bill 7051. Image: Florida Channel
Florida Channel
/
Florida state Rep. Fentrice Driskell sees hope with the passage of House Bill 7051.

The bipartisan bill was a compromise supported by House leadership. It passed 113 to 0.

The Florida House on Monday approved a bill addressing law enforcement use of force, adding policies and training for officers and requiring independent investigations.

House Bill 7051 also restricts choke holds and prohibits the arrest of children younger than seven.

The bipartisan bill was a compromise supported by House leadership. It passed 113 to 0.

Tampa-area Rep. Fentrice Driskell says black legislators in both houses began working on it after the murder of George Floyd.

“The result was a bevy of policy platforms dedicated to supporting fair and just policing throughout the state of Florida,” she said. “We brought those ideas with us to Tallahassee.”

She says the bill will support police and build community trust.

In debate, Orlando Rep. Geraldine Thompson focused on the collection of use-of-force data.

“This database is critical,” she said, “and will put Florida on the right path to making sure that we have the best people in law enforcement.”

In the Senate, Ocoee Democrat Randolph Bracy is poised to promote the bill.

 

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida Legislaturelaw enforcementuse of forcepolice reformpolicepolice brutalitypolice conduct
Joe Byrnes
