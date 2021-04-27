Latest Census Data Shows Florida Gets A New Congressional Seat

Florida’s population growth over the past decade has earned it a new congressional seat. The Census Bureau released statewide population data Monday afternoon.

Florida’s population has increased from 18,801,310 in 2010 to 21,538,187, according to the 2020 census. That growth of nearly three million people means Florida will soon have a total of 28 congressional seats.

More data from the Census Bureau that details population by race, ethnicity and voting age is expected to be released to the state by September. The agency announced it would miss its April deadline to distribute that information because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers need that data to draw new maps for state and congressional district seats. In a memo sent to Florida lawmakers, Senate President Wilton Simpson said that process is constitutionally required to take place during the 2022 legislative session. He says he believes lawmakers will be able to complete the process on time despite the delay.

