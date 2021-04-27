© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Legislature Approves Limits On Developer Fees

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published April 27, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis at the podium
Phil Sears / Associated Press
/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Opponents say it will weaken local control over development.

Legislation was headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk Monday that will limit the ability of local governments to raise fees on developers to pay for new schools and other infrastructure. 

It was one of a suite of bills advancing in the Legislature that critics say will weaken local control over development. 

The Senate approved the bill that will limit the impact fees developers pay to help local governments shoulder the cost of roads and other infrastructure associated with new growth.

Jane West of 1000 Friends of Florida says other bills advancing in the Legislature would affect local governments’ land use planning and rules aimed at protecting local character. 

“It’s special interest-driven, and it really does take away the voice of your average citizen because they no longer have that direct access. Very few citizens have the ability, the interest, the time, the resources to go all the way to Tallahassee to voice their concerns.” 

Lawmakers also were considering a bill that would roll back a controversial plan for new toll roads that many feared would trigger growth in rural areas. The session ends this week. 

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida LegislatureDevelopmentcommunity developmentGov. Ron DeSantis1000 Friends of Florida
Amy Green
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content