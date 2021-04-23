© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Ashley Moody Seeks Injunction To Resume Cruises In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published April 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT
Woman speaks at podium with military members behind her
Delaney Brown / WUSF Public Media
/
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a 27-page motion Thursday in federal court in Tampa.

Florida's Attorney General says the CDC violated the law in prohibiting cruise ships from sailing during the pandemic.

Two weeks after suing federal health officials, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has asked a judge for a preliminary injunction to block restrictions on the cruise-ship industry.

Moody’s office filed a 27-page motion Thursday in federal court in Tampa arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has violated a law known as the Administrative Procedure Act by issuing guidelines that have kept cruise ships from sailing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The motion pointed to issues such as the emergence of vaccines, which Moody’s office argued have not been adequately taken into account by federal health officials.

“This court should preliminarily enjoin the CDC’s unlawful acts and allow the approximately 159,000 Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry to get back to work,” the motion said. “Without this court’s intervention, Florida will lose millions, if not billions, of dollars.”

The state filed the lawsuit April 8. As of Friday morning, the federal government had not filed arguments in the case.

Tags

Politics / IssuesAshley Moodycruise shipsCruise LinesCDC
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content