© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Additional Hurricane Michael Recovery Aid Expected To Reach Panhandle Communities

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published April 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Contractors replace a roof on a Panama City resident's home almost one year after Hurricane Michael devastated the region.
Contractors replace a roof on a Panama City resident's home almost one year after Hurricane Michael devastated the region.

More dollars are gradually becoming available to aid communities recovering from Hurricane Michael.

More dollars are gradually becoming available to aid communities recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Democratic state Senator Loranne Ausley of Quincy says state lawmakers are granting authority to the state Department of Emergency Management to release roughly $1.4 billion dollars in federal aid to help reimburse communities for debris removal, emergency services and building repairs.

“This money has been a long-time coming and its very-much needed and these communities need it now.”

Ausley says it still remains uncertain when the state will receive that money.

Additional recovery dollars will also likely get budgeted from state coffers this session, Ausley said. "But I don't know where that is in the budget at this moment, I'm trying to find that out."

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced $22 million will waive requirements for local governments to match outside funding they receive, saving them some money.

DeSantis has also promised almost $5 million in funding to support construction and welding programs at Chipola College in Marianna and at Tallahassee Community College. He says training more people to assist in long-term recovery will offer some relief to the area.

"We look forward to bringing this additional relief to the region, as well as enhancing career and job opportunities for local residents through this training program."

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / IssuesHurricane MichaelHurricane Michael RecoveryGov. Ron DeSantis
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content