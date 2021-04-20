Tampa Bay Leaders Say Justice Was Served By Derek Chauvin Verdict

Leaders and political figures from the greater Tampa Bay region and across the state took to social media on Tuesday afternoon after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

After the verdict was announced, several leaders said justice was served, while acknowledging much must still be done to heal racial tensions across the country.

Justice. It should have never come to this. But, finally, #justice. Let us not forget how much work we still have to do. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) April 20, 2021

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, said Floyd's family — and the nation — saw "justice finally being served."

"Derek Chauvin broke his promise to serve and protect the people of Minneapolis and for his actions he has been held accountable," the statement read. "Our nation now has one less bad cop out on the street, and while I join millions of Americans in breathing a sigh of relief, there is still so much more we must do.

“We will and must continue to work towards a better, more just and equal tomorrow – where the color of our skin does not determine whether we get to live or die. I pray for the Floyd family, I pray for Minneapolis, and I pray for our nation. Justice has been served. May George Floyd rest in peace.”

Justice has been served. — Chris Latvala (@ChrisLatvala) April 20, 2021

At the end of a previously scheduled meeting of the Community Task Force on Policing Tuesday evening, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor — who served as Tampa's police chief from 2009-2015 — spoke about the jury's decision.

"I'm not sure that there was any conclusion that could be reached other than a guilty verdict on each of those charges. And the unfortunate part of all of it is that, George Floyd, it doesn't bring him back," Castor said. "But what may become his legacy is a change in policing nationwide, and that focus on law enforcement, where everybody, as we have been doing here for several months, everybody is involved, everybody understands the level of responsibility, and everybody is willing to step up and to help out. And this is the start for us."

"We should all think of George Floyd and his horrible death at the hands of that Minneapolis police officer, but also understand that he doesn't represent law enforcement across the nation. But George Floyd's death, the one positive part is that he will bring change nationally to local policing. And for that, he will live on forever."

Said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a tweet: "There is, and never will be, justification for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Officer Derek Chauvin. Derek Chauvin does not represent the character, integrity, and honor of the thousands of men and women of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren also tweeted, saying, "When George Floyd was murdered, we didn’t just hang our heads—we intensified our work to reform our justice system. Now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted, we can’t just nod our heads—we must keep driving toward the goal of equal justice for all."

When #GeorgeFloyd was murdered, we didn’t just hang our heads—we intensified our work to reform our justice system. Now that #DerekChauvin has been convicted, we can’t just nod our heads—we must keep driving toward the goal of equal justice for all. #SafetyFairnessJustice — Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) April 21, 2021



Other legislators praised the jury for "delivering justice."

George Floyd should still be alive. Today’s ruling provides accountability for his wrongful death. I hope it brings his family and loved ones some peace.



It’s past time to seek justice for ALL of our neighbors… the ability to live without fear of dying at the hands of police. — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) April 20, 2021

“Justice for black America is justice for all America” https://t.co/RxNRVSOuis — Jared MASKowitz 😷 (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 20, 2021

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — widely seen as a potential candidate to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 — said she hopes verdict "brings George Floyd's family some solace."

Thank you, members of the jury for delivering justice — I hope this brings George Floyd's family some solace. This is an important step towards accountability, but there's still a whole lot of work to be done. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/hYDMDHbdDM — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 20, 2021

The emotion, as a young Black man in this country, to have justice prevail in the Chauvin murder trial that has captivated the world’s attention is indescribable. While millions of people breathe a sigh of relief for this accountability, there is still so much work to be done. — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) April 20, 2021

Today's verdict was a step in the right direction. George Floyd's family can now have some closure knowing that justice has been served. I am satisfied with today's verdict, but more needs to be done to hold law enforcement officers accountable #Accountability — Kimberly Walker 🪖 (@kw4congress) April 20, 2021

George Floyd’s family is in my prayers today. I hope this verdict brings some peace and allows the healing to finally begin for George’s loved ones and our communities as well. pic.twitter.com/YIfNZkDeH1 — Rep. Michele K. Rayner-Goolsby (@RepMKRG) April 20, 2021

University of South Florida President Steven Currall issued a statement on behalf of the school, talking about the case while also highlighting ongoing efforts at the school to address racial disparities.

In part, it read, "Painful events do not easily give way to understanding and change, but they can build solidarity and reveal commonalities across groups, especially with sustained and intentional commitment. We value unity at USF, and it is our collaborative spirit and commitment to positive change that will sustain us through these difficult times, and propel us toward a more just and equitable future."

