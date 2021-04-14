Florida Senators Rubio, Scott Say It's Too Soon To Weigh In On Gaetz's Future

Florida’s two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for congressman Matt Gaetz.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both say sex trafficking accusations against their fellow GOP Floridian are serious.

But Rubio and Scott also say it's premature to say what should happen to the three-term congressman.

However, on Wednesday, the No. 2 House Republican says party leaders would “take action” against Gaetz if the Justice Department formally moves ahead with legal action against him.

The remarks by Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise make him the latest of many congressional Republicans who have opted against springing to the defense of the Florida Republican.

Federal agents are investigating Gaetz over allegations that include sex trafficking and sex with a minor, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Gaetz has denied the accusations and has not been charged with any crimes.

