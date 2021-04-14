© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Senators Rubio, Scott Say It's Too Soon To Weigh In On Gaetz's Future

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
Congress Gaetz
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., attends a House Judiciary committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott say it's too premature to say what should happen to Rep. Matt Gaetz, who's under investigation for sex trafficking.

Florida’s two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for congressman Matt Gaetz.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both say sex trafficking accusations against their fellow GOP Floridian are serious.

But Rubio and Scott also say it's premature to say what should happen to the three-term congressman.

However, on Wednesday, the No. 2 House Republican says party leaders would “take action” against Gaetz if the Justice Department formally moves ahead with legal action against him.

The remarks by Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise make him the latest of many congressional Republicans who have opted against springing to the defense of the Florida Republican.

Federal agents are investigating Gaetz over allegations that include sex trafficking and sex with a minor, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Gaetz has denied the accusations and has not been charged with any crimes.

