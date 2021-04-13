DeSantis Speaks Out Against YouTube For Yanking Pandemic Video

Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday railed against YouTube and Google for removing a video of a COVID-19 discussion he had with scientists who oppose government lockdowns, school closures and mask wearing, calling it censorship.

The ramped-up criticism by the Republican governor comes as lawmakers try to work out details of a bill that takes aim at tech companies.

DeSantis, who has become a harsh critic of medical advice coming from federal authorities, says YouTube and its parent company, Google, removed the video because the firms are “enforcers of a narrative for the ruling elite.”

“It has huge implications. If we can’t have an open debate about some of the most consequential decisions that have ever been made in our modern society, that is really, really problematic,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ comments came at a Tallahassee press event where he was joined by three scientists, including Scott Atlas, who served as a White House coronavirus adviser to former President Donald Trump.

“This is termed misinformation,” Atlas said. “It’s almost inexplicable to me, to see what is going on with censoring the actual facts.”

As he ramps up his 2022 re-election bid, DeSantis has routinely been speaking out against big tech companies and what he calls the “corporate media.”

