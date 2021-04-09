© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Matt Gaetz Faces House Ethics Committee Probe Over Potential Misconduct

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT
Matt Gaetz wearing a mask during session
Florida House of Representatives
/
House Television
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol.

It stems from reports of sexual and other misconduct.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz.

The committee cited reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican in a statement Friday.

The news comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

A Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday that Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Republican congressman’s legal team.

The statement says Gaetz will “fight back against the unfounded allegations against him.”

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

Tags

Politics / IssuesU.S. Rep. Matt Gaetzsexual harassment
The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content