St. Petersburg Residents Offer Feedback To Tropicana Site Finalists

Representatives of the four teams picked to submit redevelopment plans for the Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg had the chance to make their pitches at three meetings this week, the last of which took place Thursday night.

Audience members submitted questions on cards or through an app before the hour-long discussion on housing, transit, local businesses — and if the Tampa Bay Rays will stay at the site.

But most of the questions centered on the area's past. The Gas Plant neighborhood, a hub for St. Pete's African American community, was razed in the early 80s to make way for the stadium.

Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson is a member of the Midtown Development team. He said whoever is picked for the site must honor its heritage.

"I told them I said, 'Look, if you didn't notice, I'm an African American, I can put it a different way, I'm Black,'" Johnson said. "So that's gonna be my unapologetic commitment to make sure what we do is going to represent the black community of St. Pete."

Architect Bernard Zyscovich is working on a plan submitted by Unicorp National Development.

"It's about putting it all together in a way where everyone is invited, and that those who have been dishonored in the past have an opportunity to express their anger and their disappointment, and to make sure they're included," he said.

Next week, St. Petersburg is opening what it calls immersive showrooms where residents can see the proposals in greater detail.