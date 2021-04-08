© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Senate Reduces Prison Closure Plan

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lynn Hatter
Published April 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
jail bars
iStock
/

The original plan drew bipartisan pushback.

The Florida Senate is backing off from a plan to close at least four prisons.

Senate President Wilton Simpson’s proposal earlier this week to consolidate prisons and demolish four facilities drew bipartisan pushback when it was released recently as lawmakers began to piece together next year’s state budget.

The body approved an amendment to its budget proposal Wednesday reducing the number of possible prison closures down to 1.

North Florida Democratic Senator Lorrane Ausley notes prisons are major economic contributors in the often small counties where they’re located. There are 11 prisons in her largely rural district.

“Closing any prison in a fiscally constrained county would be catastrophic.”

Republican Sen. Keith Perry notes the number of closures could have been higher, given the ongoing decline in prisoners.

The Florida Department of Corrections has also struggled to recruit and retain correctional officers and maintain aging buildings.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida LegislatureFlorida prisonsSen. Wilton Simpson
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content