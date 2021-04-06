© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Matt Gaetz Says He Won't Resign Over 'False' Sex Allegations'

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT
Matt Gaetz at the podium
John Raoux/AP
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will not resign from Congress amid a federal investigation for possible sex crimes.

He denies sleeping with underage girls in a column written for the Washington Examiner.

Embattled congressman Matt Gaetz says he will not resign from Congress. The Florida Republican made his statement less than a week after reports emerged that he's under federal investigation for possible sex crimes.

Gaetz wrote a column that appeared Monday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet. Gaetz denies accusations that he “slept with” an underage girl.

He also suggests he’s being targeted by political foes because he “loathes the swamp.”

The 38-year-old has been one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders.

So far, Gaetz has received almost no public support from other congressional Republicans, and none from Trump.

